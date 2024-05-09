Tolerance.ca
African sci-fi: body hopping, artificial wombs and angry ghosts in a future Botswana

By Nedine Moonsamy, Associate professor, University of Johannesburg
Tlotlo Tsamaase has already proved her talent for African science fiction. Her masterly short stories, one previously shortlisted for the Caine Prize, are helping put Botswana on the literary map.

Her debut novel, Womb City, interweaves the mythological and digital expanses of Batswana culture in dystopian fashion. We encounter a distant future world in which women remain charged with ensuring…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
