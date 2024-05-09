Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New sickle cell disease drug approved for use in England – here’s how voxelotor works

By Johan Flygare, Associate Senior Lecturer, Division of Molecular Medicine and Gene Therapy, Lund University
A drug that can treat severe sickle cell disease has recently been given approval by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice). Up to 4,000 patients in England living with sickle cell disease will now be offered voxelotor (also known under the brand name Oxbryta) to alleviate their symptoms.

Sickle cell disease is a genetic condition that affects red blood cells, causing them to deform into a sickle shape. This can block blood…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
