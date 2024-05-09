Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is dark matter’s main rival theory dead? There’s bad news from the Cassini spacecraft and other recent tests

By Indranil Banik, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Astrophysics, University of St Andrews
Harry Desmond, Senior Research Fellow of Cosmology, University of Portsmouth
One of the biggest mysteries in astrophysics today is that the forces in galaxies do not seem to add up. Galaxies rotate much faster than predicted by applying Newton’s law of gravity to their visible matter, despite those laws working well everywhere in the Solar System.

To prevent galaxies from flying apart, some additional gravity is needed. This is why the idea of an invisible substance called dark matter was first proposed. But nobody has ever seen…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
