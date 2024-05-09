Is dark matter’s main rival theory dead? There’s bad news from the Cassini spacecraft and other recent tests
By Indranil Banik, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Astrophysics, University of St Andrews
Harry Desmond, Senior Research Fellow of Cosmology, University of Portsmouth
One of the biggest mysteries in astrophysics today is that the forces in galaxies do not seem to add up. Galaxies rotate much faster than predicted by applying Newton’s law of gravity to their visible matter, despite those laws working well everywhere in the Solar System.
To prevent galaxies from flying apart, some additional gravity is needed. This is why the idea of an invisible substance called dark matter was first proposed. But nobody has ever seen…
