Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: Putin celebrates Victory Day with nuclear threats to UK and France

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
Vladimir Putin, newly elected as Russian president for a fifth term (and being hailed, apparently, by some ultra-nationalist supporters as “imperator” like the tsars before him) has been leading his country’s May 9 Victory Day celebrations in Moscow. As we’ve come to expect, there’s been the usual mix of pomp, nostalgia and military hardware.

It has been said in May each year since Putin sent his war machine across the Ukrainian border in February 2022 that the imperator would want to have a significant battlefield triumph to announce as the country commemorates the Soviet Union’s victory…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pet-owners: watch out for foxtail seed pods that can harm your dog or cat this summer
~ Why US offshore wind power is struggling – the good, the bad and the opportunity
~ Science journalism in South Africa: social media is helping connect with new readers
~ African sci-fi: body hopping, artificial wombs and angry ghosts in a future Botswana
~ Digging into the colonial roots of gardening
~ Femicide: many countries around the world are making the killing of women a specific crime – here’s why it’s needed
~ More than a third of urban Chinese live in sinking cities – here’s what they can do
~ Swifts delayed by cold and wet springs face mounting problems as the climate changes
~ New sickle cell disease drug approved for use in England – here’s how voxelotor works
~ Why evolution often favours small animals and other organisms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter