You Are Here by David Nicholls – a touching tale of finding love and connection in nature

By Sally O'Reilly, Honorary Associate in Creative Writing, The Open University
Coming soon after the release of the Netflix version of One Day, David Nicholls’ latest novel is another bitter-sweet homage to skewed romance. While the lovers in One Day are divided by class and aspiration, in You Are Here it’s loneliness and previous heartbreak that get in the way.

Marnie, a struggling freelance copywriter, is not at first impressed by Michael, a grumpy geography teacher. She is a Londoner, living alone in a Herne Hill apartment; he lives in York, in the house that is a shell without his recently departed wife Natasha. Their bossy mutual friend Cleo, a deputy head…The Conversation


