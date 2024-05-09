Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 books to help you better understand today’s campus protests

By Steve Friess, Independent writer and editor, University of Michigan
These books shine light on a rich history of campus protests in the US that goes back to the 1960s.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
