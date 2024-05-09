Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Little seed, big problem – keep an eye out for foxtail seed pods that can harm your pet this summer

By Erik Olstad, Health Sciences Assistant Professor of Clinical Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis
Across much of the United States, spring is in full force. With warmer weather, people are taking their furry family members out on longer walks and spending more time outside. Alongside blooming flowers and trees, your pet might run into a small, unassuming grass seed pod known as a foxtail. Despite the cute name, foxtails can pose a major threat to your pet’s health.

The Conversation


© The Conversation
