Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Commencement isn’t just about awarding degrees – and cancellations leave students disconnected and disillusioned

By Dimitris Xygalatas, Associate Professor of Anthropology and Psychological Sciences, University of Connecticut
Rites of passage are important. They do not merely celebrate the transition to a new state – they actively create this new state in the eyes of society, an anthropologist writes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
