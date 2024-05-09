Tolerance.ca
Australia can have a future for the gas industry, or meet its climate commitments – but not both

By Samantha Hepburn, Professor, Deakin Law School, Deakin University
Gas is back – if it ever went away.

Yesterday, the Albanese government doubled down on gas with the release of its Future Gas Industry policy.

Under this proposal, gas will be part of our power mix until at least 2050. New gas fields will be opened to avoid the supply problems that have bedevilled east coast users. And our gas exports will remain a source of income and diplomatic power.

What about climate change? Well, the strategy is littered with references to low-emissions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
