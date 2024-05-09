Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: battlefield setbacks stir Kyiv’s European allies into taking a tougher line on Russia

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Two weeks after the US president, Joe Biden, signed off on a US$60 billion (£50 billion) package of military aid to Kyiv, the impact on the battlefield has been relatively modest.

According to an assessment by the Washington-based think-tank the Institute for the Study of War on May 6, Russian offensive…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
