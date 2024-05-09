Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s public service is dysfunctional – the 5 main reasons why

By Marcel Nagar, Senior Researcher/Lecturer, University of Johannesburg
A public policy works well if it’s a good policy and if it’s carried out well. Politicians make policy and specialist bureaucrats in the public service carry it out. These appointed officials are supposed to follow a strict professional and ethical code of conduct.

Over the past 30 years, South Africa has not had this kind of public service. Public servants have not been able to put into practice the policies designed to end poverty, inequality and unemployment.

My research has centred on the intersection between bureaucracy, democracy and development in Africa under the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
