Georgia: ‘Foreign Influence’ Bill Threatens Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters gathering to protest Georgia’s “Foreign influence” bill in Tbilisi, Georgia on the night of April 30, 2024.  © 2024 Giorgi Gogia/Human Rights Watch (Berlin, May 9, 2024) – The Georgian parliament’s introduction of a bill obliging certain nongovernmental groups and media outlets to register as “organizations serving the interests of a foreign power” threatens fundamental rights in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. The bill, under debate since mid-April 2024, prompted harsh criticism from Georgia’s bilateral and international partners and led to some…


