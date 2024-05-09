Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
CBP One Mobile Application Violates the Rights of People Seeking Asylum in the United States

By Amnesty International
The mandatory use of the CBP One mobile application as the sole means of seeking asylum in the United States is a clear violation of international human rights and refugee law, said Amnesty International in a new report published today. The report, USA: CBP One – A blessing or a trap?, documents the human rights


© Amnesty International -
