Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should we fight climate change by re-engineering life itself?

By Jonathan Symons, Macquarie School of Social Sciences, Macquarie University
Jacqueline Dalziell, Lecturer of History and Philosophy of Science, University of Sydney
Thom Dixon, PhD Candidate, International Relations, Macquarie University
Organisms that produce synthetic fuel and suck carbon out of the air are just some of the possibilities of ‘engineering biology’ – if policymakers can shepherd the industry towards success.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
