Supercharged thunderstorms: have we underestimated how climate change drives extreme rain and floods?
By Andrew Dowdy, Principal Research Scientist in Extreme Weather, The University of Melbourne
Conrad Wasko, ARC DECRA Fellow in Hydrology, University of Sydney
Jennifer Catto, Associate Professor of Mathematics and Statistics, University of Exeter
Seth Westra, Hydrologist, University of Adelaide
Why have we seen so many extreme floods in recent years? Climate change is supercharging thunderstorms, adding moisture and heat.
- Wednesday, May 8, 2024