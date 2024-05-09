Our cities are widening the divide between the well-off and the rest. How can we turn this damaging trend around?
By Somwrita Sarkar, Senior Lecturer in Design and Computation, University of Sydney
Nicole Gurran, Professor of Urban and Regional Planning, University of Sydney
Rashi Shrivastava, Research Assistant, University of Sydney
Sydney emerges as the most segregated of our biggest capital cities, and the trend will continue without broad changes in government policy and investment.
- Wednesday, May 8, 2024