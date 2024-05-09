Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our research shows higher carbon emissions increase costs for Australian businesses

By Adam G. Arian, Lecturer (Accounting & Finance), Australian Catholic University
John Sands, School of Business, University of Southern Queensland
Imagine every ton of carbon dioxide a company emits is slowly inflating its costs — not just in terms of potential fines or fees but in the capital it needs to grow and operate.

This isn’t just an environmental issue, it’s a stark reality many companies experience today.

Our new research, looking at more than a thousand Australian-listed companies from 2007 to 2020 reveals higher carbon emissions significantly increase the costs to business.

Similar analysis…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
