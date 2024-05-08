‘City deals’ are coming to NZ – let’s make sure they’re not ‘city back-room deals’
By Tom Baker, Associate Professor in Human Geography, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Cristina Temenos, Reader in Geography, University of Manchester
Kevin Ward, Professor of Human Geography, University of Manchester
City deals are being touted as the answer to NZ’s local infrastructure problems. Lessons from the UK and Australia suggest greater transparency and more coherent planning should be on the table too.
