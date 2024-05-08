Tolerance.ca
Amnesty International sends letter to Chilean Attorney General Angel Valencia about delayed arraignment of Carabineros commanders

By Amnesty International
Following the atrocious murder of three national law enforcement (Carabineros) officers on 27 April, Amnesty International has sent an open letter to Chilean Attorney General Ángel Valencia calling attention to possible interference with the independence of prosecutors Xavier Armendáriz and Ximena Chong and emphasizing the State’s strict duty to investigate, prosecute and – when guilty […] The post Amnesty International sends letter to Chilean Attorney General Angel Valencia about delayed arraignment of Carabineros commanders appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
