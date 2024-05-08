AI companions can relieve loneliness – but here are 4 red flags to watch for in your chatbot ‘friend’
By Dan Weijers, Senior Lecturer in Philosophy, Co-editor International Journal of Wellbeing, University of Waikato
Nick Munn, Senior Lecturer in Philosophy, University of Waikato
AI chatbots offer unconditional support, but this could lead users to develop an inflated self image – and impede their chances of positive social interactions with real people.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 8, 2024