Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: False Claims on Labor Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s deputy minister of foreign affairs, at the Universal Periodic Review of Vietnam’s human rights record at the UN Human Rights Council, Geneva, Switzerland, May 7, 2024 © 2024 UN Web TV (Washington) – Vietnam is providing false or misleading information to the United States and other economic partners to secure or maintain preferential trade preferences, Human Rights Watch said today.The US Department of Commerce held a public hearing about Vietnam’s trade status on May 8, 2024. The US government is currently considering a reclassification of Vietnam…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI companions can relieve loneliness – but here are 4 red flags to watch for in your chatbot ‘friend’
~ Heat is coming for our crops. We have to make them ready
~ Paris in spring, Bali in winter. How ‘bucket lists’ help cancer patients handle life and death
~ Photos are everywhere. What makes a good one?
~ Loblaws boycott: What consumer psychology can tell us about the success of consumer activism
~ Philippines: Supreme Court Rejects ‘Red-Tagging’
~ UNDERSTANDING HUMAN RIGHTS IN POLICING: AN ONLINE COURSE FOR HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVISTS AND PRACTITIONERS
~ Paris 2024 Olympics: How the Games are being used to marginalize the most vulnerable
~ Why you should expect to pay more tourist taxes – even though the evidence for them is unclear
~ India election: how Narendra Modi’s BJP uses and abuses religious minorities for political purposes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter