Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Supreme Court Rejects ‘Red-Tagging’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters against “red tagging” gather in Quezon City, Philippines, on July 25, 2022. © 2022 Larry Monserate/Sipa via AP Photo (Manila) – The Philippine Supreme Court issued a major ruling on May 8, 2024, declaring “red-tagging” a threat to people’s life, liberty, and security, Human Rights Watch said today. The Philippine government has been using red-tagging—accusing individuals and groups of supporting the country’s communist insurgency—to harass, threaten, and at times assault or kill critics of the government.President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should publicly endorse…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI companions can relieve loneliness – but here are 4 red flags to watch for in your chatbot ‘friend’
~ Heat is coming for our crops. We have to make them ready
~ Paris in spring, Bali in winter. How ‘bucket lists’ help cancer patients handle life and death
~ Photos are everywhere. What makes a good one?
~ Loblaws boycott: What consumer psychology can tell us about the success of consumer activism
~ Vietnam: False Claims on Labor Rights
~ UNDERSTANDING HUMAN RIGHTS IN POLICING: AN ONLINE COURSE FOR HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVISTS AND PRACTITIONERS
~ Paris 2024 Olympics: How the Games are being used to marginalize the most vulnerable
~ Why you should expect to pay more tourist taxes – even though the evidence for them is unclear
~ India election: how Narendra Modi’s BJP uses and abuses religious minorities for political purposes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter