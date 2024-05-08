Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paris 2024 Olympics: How the Games are being used to marginalize the most vulnerable

By Umer Hussain, Assistant Professor Sport Management, Wilkes University
Adam Ali, Assistant Professor, School of Kinesiology, Western University
MacIntosh Ross, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology, Western University
Shakiba Moghadam, Lecturer in Psychology, Solent University
Sporting events like the Olympic Games claim to promote equality and human dignity, yet are frequently used to marginalize people. Perhaps it’s time to consign Olympism to the dustbin of history.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why you should expect to pay more tourist taxes – even though the evidence for them is unclear
~ India election: how Narendra Modi’s BJP uses and abuses religious minorities for political purposes
~ AI may be to blame for our failure to make contact with alien civilisations
~ Lebanon: far-right group ‘Soldiers of God’ is exploiting the country’s unsettled past to stir sectarian tensions
~ The reconstruction of a 75,000-year-old Neanderthal woman’s face makes her look quite friendly – there’s a problem with that
~ OpenAI’s content deal with the FT is an attempt to avoid more legal challenges – and an AI ‘data apocalypse’
~ Silent disco: why dancing in sync brings us closer together
~ New faith schools in England could soon allocate all their places on religious grounds – here’s why that’s a bad idea
~ A ‘sponge city’ may be your home in 2050
~ Debunking myths about community housing: What governments and the public should know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter