Paris 2024 Olympics: How the Games are being used to marginalize the most vulnerable
By Umer Hussain, Assistant Professor Sport Management, Wilkes University
Adam Ali, Assistant Professor, School of Kinesiology, Western University
MacIntosh Ross, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology, Western University
Shakiba Moghadam, Lecturer in Psychology, Solent University
Sporting events like the Olympic Games claim to promote equality and human dignity, yet are frequently used to marginalize people. Perhaps it’s time to consign Olympism to the dustbin of history.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 8, 2024