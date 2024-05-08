Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

OpenAI’s content deal with the FT is an attempt to avoid more legal challenges – and an AI ‘data apocalypse’

By Mike Cook, Senior Lecturer, Department of Informatics, King's College London
OpenAI’s new “strategic partnership” and licensing agreement with the Financial Times (FT) follows similar deals between the US tech company and publishers such as Associated Press, German media giant Axel Springer and French newspaper Le Monde.

OpenAI will licence the FT’s content to use as training data for its products, including successors to its AI chatbot ChatGPT. The AI systems developed by OpenAI are exposed to this data to help them improve their performance in terms of use of language, context and accuracy.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Paris 2024 Olympics: How the Games are being used to marginalize the most vulnerable
~ Why you should expect to pay more tourist taxes – even though the evidence for them is unclear
~ India election: how Narendra Modi’s BJP uses and abuses religious minorities for political purposes
~ AI may be to blame for our failure to make contact with alien civilisations
~ Lebanon: far-right group ‘Soldiers of God’ is exploiting the country’s unsettled past to stir sectarian tensions
~ The reconstruction of a 75,000-year-old Neanderthal woman’s face makes her look quite friendly – there’s a problem with that
~ Silent disco: why dancing in sync brings us closer together
~ New faith schools in England could soon allocate all their places on religious grounds – here’s why that’s a bad idea
~ A ‘sponge city’ may be your home in 2050
~ Debunking myths about community housing: What governments and the public should know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter