Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Silent disco: why dancing in sync brings us closer together

By Joshua S. Bamford, Postdoctoral researcher, University of Oxford
Silent discos started back in the 1970s as a convenient way to get around noise restrictions. In those days that meant everyone bringing their own music loaded onto a Walkman. Later, DJs would set up their own radio channels to allow everyone to listen to the same playlist. These events gained popularity in the early 2000s, when music festivals began to host silent gigs with lots of artists streaming on different channels.

At a regular disco or nightclub, everybody experiences dancing together in time to the same…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Paris 2024 Olympics: How the Games are being used to marginalize the most vulnerable
~ Why you should expect to pay more tourist taxes – even though the evidence for them is unclear
~ India election: how Narendra Modi’s BJP uses and abuses religious minorities for political purposes
~ AI may be to blame for our failure to make contact with alien civilisations
~ Lebanon: far-right group ‘Soldiers of God’ is exploiting the country’s unsettled past to stir sectarian tensions
~ The reconstruction of a 75,000-year-old Neanderthal woman’s face makes her look quite friendly – there’s a problem with that
~ OpenAI’s content deal with the FT is an attempt to avoid more legal challenges – and an AI ‘data apocalypse’
~ New faith schools in England could soon allocate all their places on religious grounds – here’s why that’s a bad idea
~ A ‘sponge city’ may be your home in 2050
~ Debunking myths about community housing: What governments and the public should know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter