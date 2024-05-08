Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New faith schools in England could soon allocate all their places on religious grounds – here’s why that’s a bad idea

By Stephen Gorard, Professor of Education and Public Policy, Durham University
The government has proposed dropping the cap on faith admissions for new and existing free faith schools in England. This would mean that oversubscribed faith schools in this category – those established as new academies, rather than converted from existing council-maintained schools – would no longer have to offer 50% of their places to children from outside their religion.

In practice, this would lead to an increase in the number of faith-based schools in England,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
