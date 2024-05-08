Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Everyday life and its variability influenced human evolution at least as much as rare activities like big-game hunting

By Cara Wall-Scheffler, Professor and Chair of Biology at Seattle Pacific University and Affiliate Assistant Professor of Anthropology, University of Washington
Some anthropologists question how much rare activities like big-game hunting could have affected how our species evolved. Instead they’re looking at daily activities like carrying water or firewood.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Florida’s school safety dashboard helps parents and teachers address root causes of bullying, fighting and other misbehavior
~ Gas is good until 2050 and beyond, under Albanese gas strategy
~ What America’s first board game can teach us about the aspirations of a young nation
~ How 19th-century Spiritualists ‘canceled’ the idea of hell to address social and political concerns
~ US drone warfare faces questions of legitimacy, study of military chaplains shows
~ Exoplanet WASP-69b has a cometlike tail – this unique feature is helping scientists like me learn more about how planets evolve
~ Justice Sotomayor’s health isn’t the real problem for Democrats − winning elections is
~ What early 2024 polls are revealing about voters of color and the GOP − and it’s not all about Donald Trump
~ Arizona’s now-repealed abortion ban serves as a cautionary tale for reproductive health care across the US
~ Playing with the kids is important work for chimpanzee mothers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter