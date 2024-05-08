Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Academic literacy is more than language, it’s about critical thinking and analysis: universities should do more to teach these skills

By Pineteh Angu, Associate professor, University of Pretoria
Academic literacy is a mode of reasoning that aims to develop university students into deep thinkers, critical readers and writers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
