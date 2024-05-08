Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Protest song ban a ‘worrying sign’ of shrinking freedoms

By Amnesty International
Responding to Hong Kong’s Court of Appeal approving a government bid to ban the protest song “Glory to Hong Kong”, Amnesty International’s China Director Sarah Brooks said: “The Hong Kong government’s campaign to ban a song is as ludicrous as it is dangerous. Banning ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ not only represent a senseless attack on […] The post Hong Kong: Protest song ban a ‘worrying sign’ of shrinking freedoms appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Florida’s school safety dashboard helps parents and teachers address root causes of bullying, fighting and other misbehavior
~ Gas is good until 2050 and beyond, under Albanese gas strategy
~ What America’s first board game can teach us about the aspirations of a young nation
~ How 19th-century Spiritualists ‘canceled’ the idea of hell to address social and political concerns
~ US drone warfare faces questions of legitimacy, study of military chaplains shows
~ Exoplanet WASP-69b has a cometlike tail – this unique feature is helping scientists like me learn more about how planets evolve
~ Everyday life and its variability influenced human evolution at least as much as rare activities like big-game hunting
~ Justice Sotomayor’s health isn’t the real problem for Democrats − winning elections is
~ What early 2024 polls are revealing about voters of color and the GOP − and it’s not all about Donald Trump
~ Arizona’s now-repealed abortion ban serves as a cautionary tale for reproductive health care across the US
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter