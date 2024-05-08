Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Water cremation: sustainable body disposal is coming to Scotland – here are the benefits

By Georgina Robinson, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Department of Theology and Religion, Durham University
Already a popular option in the US, and famously chosen by Archbishop Desmond Tutu who died in 2021, alkaline hydrolysis – a sustainable method of disposing the body after death – is set to be regulated in Scotland.

Alkaline hydrolysis reduces the body to its basic components. Using a heated, alkali-water-based solution (think diluted soft-soap), the process reduces the body to bones. As with cremation, the bones are then crushed and returned…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
