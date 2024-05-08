Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can science explain why couples break up? The mathematical anatomy of a fall

By José-Manuel Rey, Profesor de la Facultad de Ciencias Económicas y Empresariales, Universidad Complutense de Madrid
Jorge Herrera de la Cruz, Profesor Contratado Doctor. Departamento de Matemáticas y Ciencia de Datos, Universidad CEU San Pablo
French director Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall, winner of the 2023 Oscar for best original script, reconstructs a fatal fall in order to dissect the collapse of the romantic relationship between the film’s leading couple, Sandra Voyter and Samuel Maleski.

Far from an exception, breakups of the sort depicted in the film are commonplace: global data shows high levels of marriage failure, with a marked increase towards the end of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
