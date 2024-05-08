Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Translating Taiwanese queer sci-fi literature into Spanish: Interview with Alberto Poza Poyatos

By Filip Noubel
Taiwanese literature is finally getting international recognition after being often presented as a branch of Chinese literature in global events. Today Global voices interviews a Spanish translator of this literature.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Forging bonds: People-to-People diplomacy between Taiwan and Somaliland
~ Yes, Australia’s big supermarkets have been price gouging. But fixing the problem won’t be easy
~ Senate report on lobbying passes the buck on improving transparency or legislation
~ The government wanted to avoid an inquiry into its deportation bill. Given the findings, it’s easy to see why
~ Mali: Islamist Armed Groups, Ethnic Militias Commit Atrocities
~ West Bank: Israeli Forces’ Unlawful Killings of Palestinians
~ Australia’s Eurovision entry this year is the first to sing in First Nations language: meet Electric Fields
~ Why are algorithms called algorithms? A brief history of the Persian polymath you’ve likely never heard of
~ How is China being taught at Australian universities? And why does this matter? Here’s what our research found
~ Neuroaffirming care values the strengths and differences of autistic people, those with ADHD or other profiles. Here’s how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter