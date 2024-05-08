Tolerance.ca
Australia’s Eurovision entry this year is the first to sing in First Nations language: meet Electric Fields

By Myfany Turpin, Associate Professor, Ethnomusicology, Linguistics and Ethnobiology, University of Sydney
Jodie Kell, Senior Research Officer Conservatorium of Music, University of Sydney
Patricia Nja-wakadj Gibson, Indigenous Knowledge Holder, Indigenous Knowledge
Sasha Wilmoth, Lecturer in Linguistics and Applied Linguistics, The University of Melbourne
The act representing Australia at this year’s Eurovision contest has sadly not qualified for the grand final. Yet for Zaachariaha Fielding and Michael Ross, the duo that makes up Electric Fields, it’s far from a sad ending:

We’re still buzzing. We feel like we did a killer performance and we felt like rock stars. And that audience, I tell you, it was just absolutely giving. It’s going to be a memory that will…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
