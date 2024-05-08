Tolerance.ca
Yes, Australia’s big supermarkets have been price gouging. But fixing the problem won’t be easy

By Bree Hurst, Associate Professor, Faculty of Business and Law, QUT, Queensland University of Technology
Carol Richards, Professor, Queensland University of Technology
Hope Johnson, ARC DECRA Fellow, Queensland University of Technology
Rudolf Messner, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Queensland University of Technology
A Senate enquiry has found both suppliers and customers of our supermarkets are struggling. Regulators have to find a way to rebalance the market, which doesn’t make these groups bear the cost.The Conversation


