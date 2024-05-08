The government wanted to avoid an inquiry into its deportation bill. Given the findings, it’s easy to see why
By Daniel Ghezelbash, Associate Professor and Deputy Director, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney
The bill, which aims to force people to cooperate in their own deportation, was subject to an inquiry. The government wants to proceed with the bill unchanged, despite widespread community concerns.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 8, 2024