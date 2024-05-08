Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Islamist Armed Groups, Ethnic Militias Commit Atrocities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The National Road 15, going from Mopti region in southern Mali – where the Islamist armed group JNIM attacked two villages on January 27, 2024 – to Burkina Faso. © 2021 AMAURY HAUCHARD / AFP (Nairobi) – An Al-Qaeda-linked Islamist armed group killed at least 32 civilians, including 3 children, and set fire to over 350 homes in central Mali in January 2024, forcing about 2,000 villagers to flee, Human Rights Watch said today. Earlier in January, an ethnic militia killed at least 13 civilians, including 2 children, abducted 24 other civilians, and looted property and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Translating Taiwanese queer sci-fi literature into Spanish: Interview with Alberto Poza Poyatos
~ Forging bonds: People-to-People diplomacy between Taiwan and Somaliland
~ Yes, Australia’s big supermarkets have been price gouging. But fixing the problem won’t be easy
~ Senate report on lobbying passes the buck on improving transparency or legislation
~ The government wanted to avoid an inquiry into its deportation bill. Given the findings, it’s easy to see why
~ West Bank: Israeli Forces’ Unlawful Killings of Palestinians
~ Australia’s Eurovision entry this year is the first to sing in First Nations language: meet Electric Fields
~ Why are algorithms called algorithms? A brief history of the Persian polymath you’ve likely never heard of
~ How is China being taught at Australian universities? And why does this matter? Here’s what our research found
~ Neuroaffirming care values the strengths and differences of autistic people, those with ADHD or other profiles. Here’s how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter