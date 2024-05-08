Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

West Bank: Israeli Forces’ Unlawful Killings of Palestinians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Israeli forces enter the Balata refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus during a large-scale search-and-arrest operation on November 23, 2023.  © 2023 Sipa via AP Images Israeli security forces have unlawfully used lethal force in fatal shootings of Palestinians, including deliberately executing Palestinians who posed no apparent security threat, based on documentation of several cases since 2022.The United Nations reported that such killings are now taking place at a level without recent precedent in an environment in which those responsible need not…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
