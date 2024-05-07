Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How is China being taught at Australian universities? And why does this matter? Here’s what our research found

By Minglu Chen, Senior Lecturer, Government and International Relations, University of Sydney
Bingqin Li, Associate Professor and Director of Chinese Social Policy Program, UNSW Sydney
Edward Sing Yue Chan, Postdoctoral Fellow in China Studies, Australian National University
Aspiring business people and lawyers are taught how to work with China, but our future politicians, policymakers and journalists do not always receive the same practical instruction.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
