Human Rights Observatory

Many people are feeling ecological grief. How can we help those whose work puts them at risk?

By Anna Cooke, Honorary Fellow, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
Claudia Benham, ARC DECRA Senior Research Fellow, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
Julie Dean, Health Services Researcher, Institute for Social Science Research, The University of Queensland
Nathalie Butt, Research Fellow, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
Building ecological grief literacy in workplaces can help environmental professionals manage constant exposure to the many causes of their grieving.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
