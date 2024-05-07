Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Where is the promised protection? Journalists in Mexico threatened by state actors and organized crime.

By Amnesty International
Despite having an injunction preventing the Mechanism for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders and Journalists from withdrawing the surveillance detail that guarantees his integrity, journalist Alberto Amaro warns: “I continue to face obstacles in my quest for safety. Despite the difficulties I have encountered, I remain committed to my journalistic work. And despite the […] The post Where is the promised protection? Journalists in Mexico threatened by state actors and organized crime. appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Could Biden stop Netanyahu’s plans? A national security expert looks at Israel’s attack on Rafah
~ Why DEI in Canada struggles to uplift Black people
~ Revitalizing Toronto’s downtown core after COVID-19 greatly benefits the city and the region
~ Many people are feeling ecological grief. How can we help those whose work puts them at risk?
~ As climate change amplifies urban flooding, here’s how communities can become ‘sponge cities’
~ The National Aboriginal Hockey Championship celebrates the strength of Indigenous sporting communities
~ An outsider on the inside: how Ans Westra created New Zealand’s ‘national photo album’
~ Controversial ‘Steal from Loblaws Day’ is not just illegal — it won’t foster meaningful change
~ A ‘conservation conundrum’ – when rat control to conserve one species threatens another
~ Yes, adults can develop food allergies. Here are 4 types you need to know about
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter