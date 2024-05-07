Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An outsider on the inside: how Ans Westra created New Zealand’s ‘national photo album’

By Paul Moon, Professor of History, Auckland University of Technology
The author of a new biography of renowned New Zealand photographer Ans Westra explains how she and her art were in many ways inseparable.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As climate change amplifies urban flooding, here’s how communities can become ‘sponge cities’
~ The National Aboriginal Hockey Championship celebrates the strength of Indigenous sporting communities
~ Controversial ‘Steal from Loblaws Day’ is not just illegal — it won’t foster meaningful change
~ A ‘conservation conundrum’ – when rat control to conserve one species threatens another
~ Yes, adults can develop food allergies. Here are 4 types you need to know about
~ Martha isn’t Baby Reindeer’s biggest villain. So why is she painted as such?
~ First Nations imprisonment is already at a record high. Unless government policy changes, it will only get worse
~ War games risk stirring up troubled waters as Philippines − emboldened by US − squares up to Beijing at sea
~ Guatemala: Amnesty International condemns yet another unjustified delay in trial of prisoner of conscience Virginia Laparra
~ Gaza campus protests: why understanding 1960s student demonstrations and police reaction is relevant today
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter