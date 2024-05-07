Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Assisted dying: why Scotland should be wary of changing the law

By Mary Neal, Reader in Law, University of Strathclyde
Scotland took the first step towards legalising assisted dying on March 27 with the publication of the assisted dying for terminally ill adults (Scotland) bill. If the law is passed, Scotland would become the first UK nation to offer terminally ill people assistance to end their lives.

The bill’s promoter, the Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur, cites uncontroversial-sounding principles of compassion,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
