Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa dramatically dried out 5,500 years ago – our new study may warn us of future climate tipping points

By Martin H. Trauth, Professor, University of Potsdam
Asfawossen Asrat, Professor, Addis Ababa University
Mark Maslin, Professor of Natural Sciences, UCL
Around five and half millenia ago, northern Africa went through a dramatic transformation. The Sahara desert expanded and grasslands, forests and lakes favoured by humans disappeared. Humans were forced to retreat to the mountains, the oases, and the Nile valley and delta.

As a relatively large and dispersed population was squeezed into smaller and more fertile areas, it needed to innovate new ways to produce food and organise society. Soon after, one of the world’s first great civilisations emerged – ancient…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza campus protests: why understanding 1960s student demonstrations and police reaction is relevant today
~ Latin America: several countries look to combat gang violence by fighting fire with fire
~ Novelist J.G. Ballard was experimenting with computer-generated poetry 50 years before ChatGPT was invented
~ Most Gypsy and Traveller sites in Great Britain are located within 100 metres of major pollutants, shows research
~ Assisted dying: why Scotland should be wary of changing the law
~ How 2-Tone brought new ideas about race and culture to young people beyond the inner cities
~ Progress in Philippines’ Media Murder Cases Just a Start
~ Gaza: Israel Flouts World Court Orders
~ Rights chief urges Russia to end crackdown as journalist detentions reach all-time high
~ Bassirou Diomaye Faye: An overview of Senegal’s youngest ever leader
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter