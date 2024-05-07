Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Progress in Philippines’ Media Murder Cases Just a Start

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists call for justice and protection of media workers during a rally following the killing of radio journalist Percy Lapid, Quezon City, Philippines, October 4, 2022. © 2022 Eloisa Lopez/Reuters Advocates of media freedom in the Philippines got some good news within days of World Press Freedom Day on May 3. On April 29, police arrested a third suspect in the on-air shooting of radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon in Mindanao. And a court in Manila on May 6 sentenced the gunman responsible for the murder of the radio commentator Percival Mabasa, popularly known as “Percy…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
