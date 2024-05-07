Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: Israel Flouts World Court Orders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Egyptian trucks carrying humanitarian aid bound for the Gaza Strip queue outside the Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian side on March 23, 2024. © 2024 Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images (Jerusalem) – Israel is contravening the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) legally binding orders by obstructing the entry of lifesaving aid and services into Gaza, Human Rights Watch said today. Since January 2024, the court has twice ordered provisional measures requiring Israel to enable the provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance as part of South Africa’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza campus protests: why understanding 1960s student demonstrations and police reaction is relevant today
~ Latin America: several countries look to combat gang violence by fighting fire with fire
~ Novelist J.G. Ballard was experimenting with computer-generated poetry 50 years before ChatGPT was invented
~ Most Gypsy and Traveller sites in Great Britain are located within 100 metres of major pollutants, shows research
~ Assisted dying: why Scotland should be wary of changing the law
~ Africa dramatically dried out 5,500 years ago – our new study may warn us of future climate tipping points
~ How 2-Tone brought new ideas about race and culture to young people beyond the inner cities
~ Progress in Philippines’ Media Murder Cases Just a Start
~ Rights chief urges Russia to end crackdown as journalist detentions reach all-time high
~ Bassirou Diomaye Faye: An overview of Senegal’s youngest ever leader
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter