Homeschooled kids face unique college challenges − here are 3 ways they can be overcome

By Kenneth V. Anthony, Associate Professor of Elementary Education, Mississippi State University
Mark E. Wildmon, Assistant Professor of School Psychology, Mississippi State University
Homeschooling is the fastest-growing education setting in the United States. More than 3 million students were educated at home in the 2021-22 school year, up from 2.5 million in the spring of 2019. Current estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau indicate that there are 3.62…The Conversation


