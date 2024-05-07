Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

War in Gaza has plunged Israel’s tourism industry into a crisis it will struggle to recover from

By Samuel Scanlon, PhD Candidate in Sociology, University College Dublin
On a warm evening in April 2023, I sat outside a café in the Christian Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City and enjoyed a drink with friends. An exuberant American tourist sat at the table next to us and excitedly told us about his day.

Apparently, a chance encounter with the Patriarch of Jerusalem had led to him accessing the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for the Holy Fire Ceremony, Orthodox Christianity’s most significant event of the year.

This scene was being repeated by innumerable people in countless places throughout the city. The details change, but the significance…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rights chief urges Russia to end crackdown as journalist detentions reach all-time high
~ Bassirou Diomaye Faye: An overview of Senegal’s youngest ever leader
~ If using LinkedIn makes you feel like an imposter at work, here’s how to cope
~ Gaza war: as ceasefire talks break down the humanitarian crisis continues to escalate
~ We’ve researched trans inclusion for nearly a decade – how we do our work has changed
~ Rishi Sunak claims the UK is heading for a hung a parliament – let’s check his maths
~ Reducing energy demand and improving efficiency will help prevent the next gas crisis
~ Minimum wage for South African farm workers: study shows 2013 hike helped reduce poverty even though compliance was poor
~ Albanese government to invest $566 million for ‘generational’ mapping to promote resource exploration
~ Homeschooled kids face unique college challenges − here are 3 ways they can be overcome
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter