Walking in African cities can be a miserable experience: Accra study shows planners ignore needs of pedestrians
By Seth Asare Okyere, Visiting Assistant Professor, University of Arizona
Daniel Oviedo, Assistant Professor, UCL
Louis Kusi Frimpong, Lecturer, University of Environment and Sustainable Development
Matthew Abunyewah, Research Fellow, The Australasian Centre for Resilience Implementation for Sustainable Communities, Charles Darwin University
Stephen Leonard Mensah, Doctoral Research Fellow, University of Memphis
African cities aren’t welcoming places for pedestrians. Yet walking is free and, given the shortage of decent public transport, it’s often the only way for people to move around. More than 70% of Africa’s urban population of about 609 million walk daily to their various destinations.
As researchers who study urban development, we are always looking for insights that planners and city authorities can use to make African and global south cities socially equitable,…
- Tuesday, May 7, 2024