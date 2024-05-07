Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa elections: Zuma’s MK Party has hit the campaign trail with provocative rhetoric and few clear policies

By Mashupye Herbert Maserumule, Professor of Public Affairs, Tshwane University of Technology
Former South African president Jacob Zuma surprised many in December 2023 by declaring he’d canvass for a new rival to the African National Congress (ANC), the party he used to lead. The new uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) is on the ballot papers in the upcoming national election and provincial elections.

Opinion polls suggest that the upstart will worsen the electoral woes of the ruling ANC in Zuma’s heartland, KwaZulu-Natal province. The ANC, which has governed the country…The Conversation


© The Conversation
