Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Tanzania’s new VPN policy leaves LGBTQ+ individuals exposed

By Minority Africa
Opponents of the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority's new VPN registration requirement argue that it threatens freedom of expression and other rights enshrined in Tanzania’s Constitution.


